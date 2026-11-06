Lights of the Northwoods volunteers work for weeks to light up Hodag Park

Between the first weekend in October until the last weekend in November, volunteers with Lights of the Northwoods are putting in hundreds of hours at Hodag Park.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

“We got over 1.3 million lights out there. We're covering a 28-acre park. It takes a lot of work, and we're maybe probably halfway done by now,” said Bill Freudenberg, Lights of the Northwoods vice president and volunteer coordinator.

The volunteers got a helping hand Thursday afternoon. Wisconsin Public Service lineman volunteered their time and six bucket trucks to help get strings of lights high into the trees across the park.

“Without that great help, none of this would be taking place. I just want to thank them for that,” said Freudenberg. “None of this would happen if all these people just didn't come together.”

The Lights of the Northwoods is also getting some help from marketing students at Nicolet College.

Part of the work they’ve been doing is setting up email alerts to help organize volunteers.

Don Shindhelm is the marketing instructor at Nicolet. He says it gives students hands on experience while helping a local non-profit.

“It's good for the students. It's good for the leaders of the nonprofits, and it's great for the community,” said Shindhelm.

Shindhelm says it’s also been a good experience learning more about the Lights of the Northwoods.

“I live across the lake, and I've seen this for 10 years. When they called Nicolet College, and I started to get involved with them, I learned this is not put on by the city,” said Shindhelm. “There are a lot of people that still think that, but it's put on by this volunteer organization.”

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The Lights of the Northwoods will be returning for its 10th year on December 1.

It runs nightly from 5:00-9:00 p.m. through January 1. There are also events held throughout the month.

It is free to walk or drive through. Donations are accepted.

Volunteers collected more than 3,800 pounds of food last year for local food pantries.

They’ll be collecting food donations again this year. They also collect monetary donations for the lights display and other participating non-profit organizations.

Freudenberg says it’s a lot of work and a lot of hours to make it all happen, but it’s worth it.

“When they turn on the park, and they see all those lights that are lit up, what a beautiful picture, and what a beautiful way to give back to the community,” said Freudenberg.

An estimated 20,000 people visited the Lights of the Northwoods last year.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

Freudenberg says they’re always welcoming new volunteers. People interested in volunteering can call him at 715-437-0551.

