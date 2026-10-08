Defendant now competent in Merrill murder case

A Merrill man accused of killing his father has been ruled competent to continue court proceedings.

A judge had previously approved involuntary administration of medications for 27-year-old Austin Stevenson.

That’s after he was found not competent earlier this year.

Stevenson is charged with murder and burglary in the killing of 48-year-old John Stevenson in March of 2025.

John Stevenson was found shot to death after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check in the Township of Corning.

That’s after John Stevenson didn’t show up to work and hadn’t been heard from.

A trial in the case has been scheduled for June of next year.