Defendant now competent in Merrill murder case
A Merrill man accused of killing his father has been ruled competent to continue court proceedings.
A judge had previously approved involuntary administration of medications for 27-year-old Austin Stevenson.
That’s after he was found not competent earlier this year.
Stevenson is charged with murder and burglary in the killing of 48-year-old John Stevenson in March of 2025.
John Stevenson was found shot to death after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check in the Township of Corning.
That’s after John Stevenson didn’t show up to work and hadn’t been heard from.
A trial in the case has been scheduled for June of next year.