Jury delivers verdicts in death at Lincoln Hills in Lincoln County

A teen who had been accused in the death of a counselor at Lincoln Hills in Lincoln County was convicted of one count but cleared of a more serious charge.

A jury returned verdicts for 18-year-old Javarius Hurd Tuesday after a week of testimony.

Hurd was found guilty of one count of battery by a prisoner.

He was found not guilty of a second battery count, and a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Hurd is to be sentenced on Friday.

Two years ago, Hurd had thrown soap at a female counselor he thought was abusing her power, and also punched her.

Counselor Corey Proulx followed him into the courtyard, where Proulx was hit by Hurd.

Proulx fell and hit his head and later died of his injuries.

Hurd was 16 at the time but was charged in adult court.

Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools in Lincoln County hold the state’s juvenile prisoners.

Plans are in the works to convert the facilities to adult prisons as new juvenile capacity comes online elsewhere in the state.