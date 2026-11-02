Teen sentenced for battery in chain of events that led to the death of a Lincoln Hills counselor

A teen involved in a chain of events that led to the death of a counselor at Lincoln Hills in Lincoln County has been sentenced.

18-year-old Javarious Hurd was found guilty by a jury last week of battery by a prisoner for throwing soap at a different counselor.

He was found not guilty of a reckless homicide charge in the death of Counselor Corey Proulx.

A Lincoln County judge Friday sentenced Hurd to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of extended supervision.

Hurd gets sentence credit for 858 days in custody while the case has been moving through the system.

Two years ago, Hurd had thrown soap at a female counselor he thought was abusing her power and also punched her.

Counselor Corey Proulx followed him into the courtyard, where Proulx was hit by Hurd.

Proulx fell and hit his head and later died of his injuries.

Hurd was 16 at the time but was charged in adult court.

Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools in Lincoln County hold the state’s juvenile prisoners.

Plans are in the works to convert the facilities to adult prisons as new juvenile capacity comes online elsewhere in the state.