$12.5 million in bond funding approved for Ironwood Area School District

Voters in the Ironwood Area School District approved a $12.5-million-dollar bond proposal in Tuesday’s election.

District leaders say it represents a meaningful investment in the future of the children of the district and the historic Luther L. Wright campus.

The project will be rolled out in two phases, with Phase 1 in July of next year and Phase 2 in July of 2029.

The district says the bond approval allows projects to move forward while maintaining a zero mill increase over this year's tax rate.

District officials outlined what the plans will include:

