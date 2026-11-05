$12.5 million in bond funding approved for Ironwood Area School District
Voters in the Ironwood Area School District approved a $12.5-million-dollar bond proposal in Tuesday’s election.
District leaders say it represents a meaningful investment in the future of the children of the district and the historic Luther L. Wright campus.
The project will be rolled out in two phases, with Phase 1 in July of next year and Phase 2 in July of 2029.
The district says the bond approval allows projects to move forward while maintaining a zero mill increase over this year's tax rate.
District officials outlined what the plans will include:
- Enhanced Student Safety & Traffic Flow: New solid, fire-rated classroom doors with modern hardware, an upgraded campus PA system, a streamlined front drop-off/pick-up loop, and expanded parking and bus lanes at the former Josephson's site.
- Essential Building Infrastructure: Critical repairs and replacements for our boilers, steam lines, internal water mains, and exterior brickwork.
- Athletic & Campus Upgrades: Resurfaced track facilities, modernized football field lighting, and updated grandstands.