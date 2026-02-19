Field of candidates for Wisconsin's 7th congressional district grows more crowded

The Republican Primary for Wisconsin's 7th congressional district got a little more crowded this week when Kevin Hermening of Wausau joined the field.

The former Marathon County GOP chair and Mosinee School Board member says he brings experience that the rest of the candidates don't have.

Hermening joins a Republican field that already includes Jessi Ebben, Michael Alfonso, and Paul Wassgren.

Another candidate also joined the race this week, Niina Threlfall-Baum, meaning should no candidates drop out over the next six months Republicans will have five choices on the August 11th primary ballot.

Three democrats are seeking the seat, Fred Clark, Ginger Murray and Chris Armstrong.

The race is wide open after incumbent Republican congressman Tom Tiffany decided to run for Governor instead of seeking reelection to the 7th district seat.