Wisconsin voters need to be sure they have proper ID

Voters who want to participate in the Wisconsin primary need to have a photo ID.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds people they need to check that they have the proper documentation.

“Most people already have some form of identification they can use for voting purposes, including a driver license or ID,” DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler said.

Military or student ID cards are also valid for voting.

A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required to show at the polls.

You can visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to see if your ID meets the requirements.

If you don’t have one, connect with the DMV to find out how to get identification.

Begin online to see a list of the required documents that are needed to present at a DMV Customer Service Center in order to obtain identification to show at the polls: wisconsindmv.gov/idcards​.

A process is available to U.S. citizens, free of charge, to obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting if the ID card is not available in time.

DMV offers this service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge. DMV’s toll-free hotline (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID that can be used to vote.

DMV’s website has a locator to help find the nearest DMV and check wait times (wisconsindmv.gov/centers).