7th Congressional District Candidate Fred Clark on cost of living, health care, and public lands

Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District seat, which covers most of the northern portion of the state, is open this year as current Congressman Tom Tiffany is running for Governor.

Democrat Fred Clark and Republican Michael Alfonso are running for the position.

Clark is a former state lawmaker and forester.

WXPR’s Katie Thoresen spoke with him about some of the top issues WXPR listeners outlined heading into this election including cost of living, health care, affordable housing, public lands, and government accountability. Listen to the interview above.

WXPR has been in contact with Michael Alfonso’s campaign and is working to set up an interview.

In the meantime, you can read Alfonso's, Clark’s, and other candidates’ responses to a questionnaire WXPR sent out as part of our 2026 November Voter Guide. You can find the guide with WXPR’s Election Hub.

The election is Tuesday, November 3.

