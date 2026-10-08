34th State Assembly candidate Rep. Rob Swearingen on cost of living, health care, and affordable housing

Republican Representative Rob Swearingen is running for re-election in the 34th Assembly District which covers Oneida and Vilas Counties.

Swearingen has held the position for 14 years.

WXPR’s Katie Thoresen spoke to him about a range of challenges facing the Northwoods including cost of living, accessible health care, affordable housing, and the state's PFAS response. You can listen to the interview in its entirety above.

The interview with the challenger, Democrat Merlin Van Buren, will be available tomorrow on WXPR.

Right now, at WXPR’s Election Hub you can read responses from Van Buren, Swearingen, and other candidates with our November 2026 Voter Guide.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.