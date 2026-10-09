34th State Assembly Candidate Merlin Van Burn on cost of living, school funding, and health care

Democrat Merlin Van Buren is running for the 34th Assembly District which covers Oneida and Vilas Counties.

Van Buren currently serves as on the Rhinelander School Board.

WXPR’s Katie Thoresen spoke to him about different challenges in the Northwoods including cost of living, school funding, rural health care, and PFAS. You can listen to the full interview above.

Van Buren faces incumbent Republican Representative Rob Swearingen. You can listen to WXPR's interview with Swearingen here.

Right now, at WXPR’s Election Hub you can read responses from other candidates with our November 2026 Voter Guide.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

