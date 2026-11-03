Northwoods voters reflect on midterm elections

This midterm election, Northwoods voters gathered to cast their ballots for governor and other statewide positions. Despite the grey and gloomy weather, the Town of Newbold in Oneida County was seeing a high voter turn out.

Kim Gauthier is the town clerk for Newbold. She says that early voting for the town saw larger numbers and in-person voting was expected to be just as busy. She expected a turn out similar to that seen in 2024 during the presidential election.

“When the polls opened at 7:00 a.m., we had a line out our door, so about 20 people were waiting in line to come in," said Gauthier. "It's been non-stop all day.”

She said it could be because some pretty big items are on the ballot with the governor's race, and referendums. She also suspects media attention may also be playing a factor in that.

Attitudes among several voters WXPR spoke aligned with the civic duty placed on voting. Many were coming with families introducing them to the civic process. Others were coming to cast their vote after clocking out of work.

Katherine Bramley was leaving the community center with her children.

“We are all about our civic duty and just want to have our voice heard in the community,” said Bramley.

Another theme of the night was the division seen between political parties and leaders.

Wayne Habeck was leaving after voting before stopping to reflect on what he noticed during this campaign period.

“The advertising is so vigorous both ways that if you, if even briefly think about listening to either one of them, you'd write your own name in,” said Habeck.

Julie Hanson also wanted to make sure to cast her vote in hopes of ending the political division.

“I vote in all elections, so, but this year it seems even more important with the conflict in the in the different parties in the country,” said Hanson.

This election the town of Newbold had 1724 votes casted, a roughly 78% voter turn out. During the presidential election the town saw a voter turn out at roughly 90%.