Pollinators need your help to keep doing their important job

Some simple steps can help support pollinators in the environment.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says most of the pollinators in the state are bees, butterflies and moths.

Hummingbirds and some beetles and flies also lend a hand.

“Wisconsin is an important part of the remaining habitat for the federally endangered rusty patched bumble bee, and we’re the state with the largest remaining population of Karner blue butterflies. Between these two rare insects and the hundreds of other pollinators in Wisconsin, caring for natural areas and our lawns and gardens can help,” said Jay Watson, DNR insect ecologist. “Whether you become a volunteer or practice lawn care that’s free from pesticides, there are small ways anyone can help.”

Tips to help pollinators include keeping your yard free of pesticides and herbicides.

You can also plant native trees and plants, add host plants for butterflies, and provide shelter pollinators need through things like brush or leaf piles.

Pollinator week is being marked through June 22nd.

Tips For Gardeners



Plant native plants and trees. Early blooming trees are an important food source for bumble bee queens emerging from hibernation and many other insects, which in turn provide food for birds and bats. Flowers that bloom throughout the growing season, like columbine, bee balm and goldenrod, fill your garden with colors for months while providing food to pollinators.

Add host plants for butterfly larvae that work with the sun and soil in your yard. Many butterflies depend on specific plants for their lifecycles, like milkweeds (monarchs), violets (meadow fritillary) or dill, fennel and parsley (black swallowtails).

Provide shelter. Pollinators need safe places to rest, avoid bad weather and spend the winter. You can maintain brush and leaf piles, and avoid trimming hollow-stemmed plants through the winter.

Maintain a yard free from pesticides and herbicides. Insecticides can harm or kill pollinators, and herbicides can kill the plants they need to survive.

In addition to supporting rare pollinators, flowering plants provide food to common pollinators, other insects, people and wildlife. They also support healthy ecosystems that clean the air and stabilize soil. Despite the importance of native pollinators, many are facing population declines.

