Line 5 contested hearing case wrapping up in Madison

WXPR | By Judith Ruiz-Branch/Wisconsin News Connection
Published October 3, 2025 at 7:18 AM CDT
As the contested case hearing for the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project wraps up in Madison, supporters of the project are urging people to remember what’s at stake for rural Wisconsin.

Environmental groups and the Bad River Tribe are challenging permits the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued to Enbridge in November for rerouting the pipeline. After weeks of testimony, final statements are expected Friday, October 3rd.

Nate Zimdars, director of local government for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, emphasized what's at stake for farmers who depend on propane, a byproduct from Line 5.

"Oftentimes, our farmers are forgotten about in conversations like this," he said. "Just think about the food that's getting put on your table. It's got to come from somewhere. It comes from our farmers who are working really hard during this time of year and are dependent on that energy."

During harvest season, farmers rely on propane to dry crops to the right moisture quality before taking them to market

He said farmers are already experiencing the strains of the federal government shutdown and difficult economic conditions. Opponents of the pipeline are just as determined, saying rerouting Line 5 would be detrimental to the environment, increasing water contamination and threatening cultural resources.

Without permit approval, the line would have to shut down, and Zimdars said there are currently no viable alternatives. While much of the opposition has focused on the environmental impacts, Zimdars said he believes the DNR has conducted thorough studies to mitigate these concerns. The project would affect about 200 waterways and more than 100 acres of wetlands.

"The Enbridge folks, I believe, took seriously the concerns of the tribe and, in good effort, wanted to reroute that pipeline," he said. "In my eyes, that was a good-faith effort to try to make the best of this difficult situation."

Zimdars said the consequences would also be serious for manufacturing, construction and transportation industries across Wisconsin that rely on propane as an energy source. He said he hopes the Line 5 project can move forward to retain access to this energy source while also respecting tribal sovereignty.

An administrative law judge is expected to issue a final decision in the case.
Judith Ruiz-Branch/Wisconsin News Connection
Judith Ruiz-Branch is an award-winning journalist with over a decade of experience as a reporter/producer for TV, radio, print and podcast news.
