EPA sued over PFAS pesticide amid widespread contamination concerns

WXPR | By Chrystal Blair/ Michigan News Connection
Published January 26, 2026 at 5:25 AM CST
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center for Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
/
FR171905 AP
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center for Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signaled Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, that he has no intention of signing a Republican bill that would spend tens of millions of dollars to combat PFAS pollution because it dramatically scales back regulators' enforcement authority. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

Michigan has more than 240 confirmed PFAS contamination sites, among the highest in the nation.

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” do not break down and can build up in the body. Now, conservation groups from around the country are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over its approval of a new PFAS-based pesticide for use on major food crops, lawns and golf courses.

Nathan Donley, environmental health science director at the Center for Biological Diversity, called the decision alarming.

"It was incredibly scary to see that we were approving a pesticide that is essentially never going to break down for use on pretty much every single crop you can think of," Donley stressed.

Supporters of the EPA’s decision said the agency followed federal law and based its approval on scientific risk assessments. They argued the pesticide is needed to protect crops and maintain food production, and restrictions and application limits are in place to minimize harm to people and the environment.

The lawsuit raised questions about whether federal chemical approvals are driven more by industry influence than by public health and environmental protection. Donley pointed to who is making those decisions.

"Right now, the top four people in the chemicals office, all political appointees, are former lobbyists from groups that advocated for increased use of chemicals and pesticides in the past," Donley noted.

EPA studies on how the pesticide affects lab animals found it reduced testicle size, lowered sperm count and caused liver damage, also posing a cancer risk. Australian regulators linked it to birth defects in fetal rats, though the EPA disputes the finding.
Chrystal Blair/ Michigan News Connection
