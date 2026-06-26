Public comment deadline for Michigan Line 5 project draws near

The public has until Tuesday to comment on a proposed wastewater permit for Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The permit is the latest step in a yearslong debate over the aging pipeline and the risk of an oil spill. Environmental groups are urging regulators to closely examine the amount of treated wastewater that could be discharged, what it could contain and Enbridge’s proposal to use artificial intelligence to monitor the tunnel.

Enbridge says the project would add new layers of environmental protection, and that wastewater would be treated to meet state requirements.

However, Ashley Rudzinski, climate and environment program director for the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, said she is concerned Enbridge would be allowed to discharge about 7 million gallons of treated industrial wastewater into the Great Lakes every day.

“There would be 5 million from the south outfall, 1 million from the north, and nearly another million in hydrostatic test water,” Rudzinski said. “There’s also unquantified stormwater on top of that.”

The wastewater permit is one of several state and federal approvals Enbridge still needs before construction can move forward. Comments can be submitted to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

In response to concerns about using artificial intelligence for monitoring, Enbridge says AI-driven data centers are increasing demand for reliable energy infrastructure and that it remains committed to responsible development and environmental stewardship.

Rudzinski said she is not convinced.

“We know that monitoring isn’t perfect, and it’s always subject to human error,” she said. “In this case, the Great Lakes are just far too precious to assume that any currently evolving AI technology is going to be enough to protect them.”

Enbridge says the tunnel is designed to safely house the existing pipeline and that the company works closely with regulators and follows rigorous environmental review throughout the permitting process.

State regulators are expected to make a decision sometime this summer.