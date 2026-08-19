The Northwoods Land Trust releases short film

The Northwoods Land trust has been helping folks in Northern Wisconsin protect their lands for 25 years. Recently, to celebrate their milestone anniversary, the organization released their short film “Land & Water: The Heart of the Northwoods”.

Living in the Northwoods means living among some of the most unique natural resources in the region. Organizations like the Northwoods Land Trust have spent years trying to conserve it for future generations.

Since 2001, the nonprofit has helped conserve nearly 16,000 acres in land, including almost 90 miles of shoreline and hope to continue protecting the Northwoods for future generations to enjoy and sustain.

Carrie Rasmussen is the Philanthropic Director for the organization. She says the film is meant to be a reminder of what we have in our “backyards”.

Courtesy of the Northwoods Land Trust

Beaver Creek Hemlocks Conservation Area

“For me personally, the deep forests, and the sparkling water and the small quaint communities that brought me here," said Rasmussen. "I assume a lot of other people. It's the same reason, but when we go through our daily lives, we may forget about those things.”

The film features Northwoods leaders like author John Bates, Paul Strong of the Lake Katherine association and locations such as Beaver Creek Hemlocks Conservation Area.

Courtesy of the Northwoods Land Trust Paul Strong, a member of the Lake Katherine Association, is one of several figures who work to protect the Northwoods.

The organization wanted to showcase places that have made big impacts in land conservation and the communities who live around them.

“Lake Katherine in Hazelhurst, our Yawkey Forest Reserve, which is a large 430-acre reserve in Hazelhurst, protects over four miles on Lake Catherine," said Rasmussen. "That's a big deal to that community and to our glacial lakes in general in this area.”

Going into the next few years the organization is focused on building their visibility in the community they serve.

“ It was meant to just introduce people to the concepts and to again, inspire them to learn more.” said Rasmussen.

The film was produced by Eric Rejman of Eagle River Media. You can watch the film on the Northwoods Land Trust YouTube channel.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.