© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enbridge Equipment burns in Ashland County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 21, 2026 at 7:40 AM CDT
FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy, June 29, 2018.
Jim Mone
/
AP
FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy, June 29, 2018.

Equipment being used as part of Enbridge’s Line 5 reroute around the Bad River reservation has burned.

The Ashland Daily Press reports Enbridge has said the fire was of suspicious origin.

The fire was at a horizontal directional drilling site south of Ashland.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in at 6:28 a.m. Thursday morning reporting the fire involving an equipment trailer and two boring machines.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any reports of suspicious behavior in the area.

They’re also asking for photos, video or surveillance footage that might be helpful.

The Line 5 relocation project is building roughly 41 miles of new pipeline.

It will replace 12 miles of the pipe that goes through the Bad River Reservation.

Legal battles over the project have been ongoing.

In late August, the Line-5 pipeline leaked an estimated 1-point-3 million gallons of natural gas liquids in Iron County near Saxon, after a truck rolled into an open excavation site and damaged the pipe.
Tags
Energy & Environment EnbridgeLine 5 enbridgeLine 5Bad River tribeAshland CountyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content