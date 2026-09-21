Enbridge Equipment burns in Ashland County

Equipment being used as part of Enbridge’s Line 5 reroute around the Bad River reservation has burned.

The Ashland Daily Press reports Enbridge has said the fire was of suspicious origin.

The fire was at a horizontal directional drilling site south of Ashland.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in at 6:28 a.m. Thursday morning reporting the fire involving an equipment trailer and two boring machines.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any reports of suspicious behavior in the area.

They’re also asking for photos, video or surveillance footage that might be helpful.

The Line 5 relocation project is building roughly 41 miles of new pipeline.

It will replace 12 miles of the pipe that goes through the Bad River Reservation.

Legal battles over the project have been ongoing.

In late August, the Line-5 pipeline leaked an estimated 1-point-3 million gallons of natural gas liquids in Iron County near Saxon, after a truck rolled into an open excavation site and damaged the pipe.