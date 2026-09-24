© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wisconsin leaders resolute in demands for state action after Line 5 spill

WXPR | By Judith Ruiz-Branch/Wisconsin News Connection
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:54 AM CDT
Drone footage captured an aerial view of a gas leak that occurred during valve work on Enbridge’s Line 5
Screenshot courtesy of Joe Bates
Drone footage captured an aerial view of a gas leak that occurred during valve work on Enbridge’s Line 5

A month after a massive Line 5 pipeline spill in Iron County, tribal and environmental leaders are calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to declare a disaster and hold Enbridge accountable.

The pipeline released roughly 1.3 million gallons of natural gas liquids near the Bad River Reservation in Saxon last month after an unoccupied subcontractor truck struck it. Enbridge has since returned Line 5 to service using a temporary bypass, despite state officials asking the company to halt construction over missing permits.

Beth Wallace, Great Lakes climate and energy director for the National Wildlife Federation, said the state allowing Line 5 to continue to operate until it fails again is unacceptable.

"This should have been the last straw on Line 5. Enbridge was extremely lucky in this moment that this did not ignite and cause mass casualties. And the fact that what caused this event is not being examined is really alarming," Wallace asserted.

Wallace noted environmental groups are calling on Evers to take steps similar to those sought from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, including examining options for orderly decommissioning. Enbridge says its work follows current permit conditions and it continues working with regulators on permitting and environmental remediation.

Enbridge and proponents of the pipeline argued Line 5 is critical infrastructure supplying energy to millions of people across the Midwest and Great Lakes region and monitoring shows no contamination in nearby waters or wells. Wallace and tribal leaders have rebutted the argument and contended the spill threatens treaty-protected lands and water resources, including Lake Superior.

"The pipeline was shut down for over two weeks and Michigan and Wisconsin had no impact from that shutdown. And so that has been proven in this moment that the risk far outweighs the need," Wallace stressed.

The Bad River Band is seeking a disaster declaration from Evers and asking the state to revoke permits for Enbridge’s 41-mile reroute around the reservation.

Stefanie Tsosie, attorney for the environmental law organization Earthjustice representing the tribe, said state officials have the authority to modify or revoke permits for good cause, including violations.

"For these environmental laws to work, for the system that we have to work, we need people to actually enforce it when companies run roughshod over communities," Tsosie underscored.
Tags
Energy & Environment Line 5Line 5 enbridgeEnbridgeLocal TribesBad River tribeEnvironmentWisconsin EnvironmentWXPR News
Judith Ruiz-Branch/Wisconsin News Connection
Judith Ruiz-Branch is an award-winning journalist with over a decade of experience as a reporter/producer for TV, radio, print and podcast news.
See stories by Judith Ruiz-Branch/Wisconsin News Connection
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content