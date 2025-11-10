Tomahawk considering construction of PFAS treatment facility

This story is courtesy of the Tomahawk Leader.

TOMAHAWK – The City of Tomahawk is considering the construction of a new facility to address the presence of potentially harmful chemicals in the city’s water supply, and this week, the city’s Common Council took a step towards seeking funding that would help make the project a reality.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used for decades in a variety of products. Stain-resistant carpet and fabric, non-stick cookware, firefighting foam and fast food packaging are among the products may contain PFAS, according to the DNR.

The State of Wisconsin has worked to implement health standards for drinking water, groundwater and surface water in regards to PFAS, and organizations like the PFAS Action Committee (WisPAC) and the PFAS Technical Advisory Group have been established.

The state has also conducted water and soil testing, researched the effects of the chemicals on fish and wildlife, held listening and feedback sessions and collaborated with other states on efforts to address PFAS.

PFAS persist in the environment and the human body for long periods of time. Recent findings indicate that exposure to certain PFAS may have harmful health effects in people, including certain types of cancers, thyroid and heart issues, developmental delays, infertility and low birth weight, according to the DNR.

Slightly elevated PFAS levels were first detected in the city’s water supply during routine testing in 2023, after which, the city sent out required public advisories providing information on the chemicals.

The city earlier this year contracted with MSA Professional Services, a civil engineering firm headquartered in Baraboo, Wis., to conduct a PFAS mitigation study that would provide the city with options on how to proceed regarding the chemicals.

Last month, MSA provided the city’s Board of Public Works with several options, which included the construction of a new well and the construction of a PFAS treatment facility.

Citing cost concerns and the potential for future PFAS contamination in a new well, the board opted to focus on building a treatment facility.

The construction of a treatment facility would cost around $6.2 million. Up to half of the cost could potentially be covered by funding from the DNR’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program.

In order to apply for funding through the program, a pilot study to gather data from a city well would have to be conducted, and designs for the proposed treatment facility would have to be produced.

Additional PFAS requirements are anticipated to be implemented by the state, meaning other Wisconsin municipalities may seek funding through the DNR loan program in the future. It was noted during the Board of Public Works meeting that by applying as soon as possible, the city may have a better chance at receiving the maximum funding allocation.

The board ultimately gave its stamp of approval for the city to proceed with acquiring the necessary design work and pilot testing to meet the June 2026 loan application deadline. The item was forwarded to the Common Council.

During its meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 4, the council approved a Professional Services Agreement with MSA. Under the agreement, MSA will conduct pilot testing and design a water treatment facility to address the presence of PFAS at Wells #4 and #5 in the city.

According to the agreement, a proposed new structure would be built adjacent to the wells. The building would house a 1,000-gallon-per-minute granular activated carbon (GAC) system for the reduction of PFAS concentrations in the city’s water supply.

After discussion, the council voted to approve the agreement, marking the first step towards meeting the loan application deadline.