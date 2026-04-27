Aspirus utilizes mobile SANE program to support patients in rural areas

Research shows that sexual assault cases where a trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner is involved increases prosecution rates.

Yet it’s estimated fewer than a quarter of the hospitals in the U.S. have a nurse trained to do this work and even fewer still in rural hospitals.

Aspirus Health forensic nurses coordinate a mobile team that supports Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, or SANE, services across 12 hospitals in North Central Wisconsin.

“We had shifted to this model as we had learned that there had been some gaps in the system with our specialty having limited resources of specialized Forensic Nurses,” said Amy Riegert, an Aspirus Forensic Nurse and SANE Coordinator. “This has been able to help us kind of outreach a little bit more, and especially into those rural areas.”

When forensic support is needed, the emergency department contacts the nurse scheduled for availability.

That nurse travels to the hospital to conduct the medical-forensic examination, collect evidence, complete documentation, and provide patient-centered support.

“Patients who have gone through an event such as sexual assault have already been through a lot of trauma,” said Kari Rickert, an Aspirus Forensic Nurse. “My job is to ensure that we don't re traumatize the patient. This looks like offering them choices, letting them be in control and providing options for their care.”

Patients may present to any Aspirus emergency department, and staff will coordinate appropriate forensic nursing support.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

