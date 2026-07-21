Positive PFAS results are still coming in for Oneida County as the DNR’s limited private well testing offer winds down

The wells currently being targeted for testing are mostly near or down gradient of agricultural fields where sludge has been spread in townships of Crescent, Newbold, Pelican, Sugar Camp and Pine Lake.

In Stella, The DNR has found the highest concentrations of contamination are found in wells near agricultural fields where sludge has been spread. It’s named the Rhinelander papermill owners as the responsible party.

Energy & Environment Wisconsin DNR names two responsible parties in Stella PFAS contamination The Wisconsin DNR has identified two responsible parties for the PFAS contamination in the town of Stella in Oneida County.It comes as the EPA is moving to the next step in the process that could end with the area being declared a superfund site.

To date, more than 665 letters have been sent to private well owners offering free well water sampling. 233 private wells have been tested through that offer as of June 29th, 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the results:

Overall Summary: 233 private well sampling results



36 private wells have reported concentrations of PFAS greater than the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' (DHS) drinking water health advisory levels.

64 private wells have reported detections for PFAS but are less than DHS’ drinking water health advisory levels.

133 private wells have no reported detections for PFAS.

Town of Crescent - South: 47 private well sampling results



10 private wells have reported concentrations of PFAS greater than DHS' drinking water health advisory levels.

18 private wells have reported detections for PFAS but are less than DHS’ drinking water health advisory levels.

19 private wells have no reported detections for PFAS.

Town of Crescent-North: 23 private well sampling results



4 private wells have reported concentrations of PFAS greater than DHS' drinking water health advisory levels.

2 private wells have reported detections for PFAS but are less than DHS’ drinking water health advisory levels.

17 private wells have no reported detections for PFAS.

Town of Newbold: 29 private well sampling results



3 private wells have reported concentrations of PFAS greater than DHS' drinking water health advisory levels.

5 private wells have reported detections for PFAS but are less than DHS’ drinking water health advisory levels.

21 private wells have no reported detections for PFAS.

Town of Pelican: 11 private well sampling results



2 private wells have reported concentrations of PFAS greater than DHS' drinking water health advisory levels.

9 private wells have no reported detections for PFAS.

Town of Pine Lake: 48 private well sampling results



9 private wells have reported concentrations of PFAS greater than DHS' drinking water health advisory levels.

12 private wells have reported detections for PFAS but are less than DHS’ drinking water health advisory levels.

27 private wells have no reported detections for PFAS.

Town of Stella: 34 private well sampling results



5 private wells have reported concentrations of PFAS greater than DHS' drinking water health advisory levels.

12 private wells have reported detections for PFAS but are less than DHS’ drinking water health advisory levels.

17 private wells have no reported detections for PFAS.

Town of Sugar Camp: 41 private well sampling results



5 private wells have reported concentrations of PFAS greater than DHS' drinking water health advisory levels.

6 private wells have reported detections for PFAS but are less than DHS’ drinking water health advisory levels.

30 private wells have no reported detections for PFAS.

Energy & Environment Biosolids in Oneida County: What we know and what we’re still learning Recently, the Oneida County Board requested the DNR offer PFAS testing of private wells in the county that are near sites where biosolids have been spread. This is a guide to look at some of that data and give people an update on PFAS in the county.

Overall, the levels being found are not the extremes seen in the private wells in Stella.

The highest detection for PFAS outside of the Town of Stella was a reported result of 1,200 ng/L for PFOA in the Town of Newbold.

Those who received letters from the Wisconsin DNR about testing their wells for PFAS are running out of time to get their water tested.

The deadline to pick up a sample kit is this Sunday, July 26. They need to be returned by August 7th.

This test kits are only available to those that have received a letter from the Wisconsin DNR stating they’re eligible.

The DNR asks those who have picked up sample kits but who no longer want to sample their private well to return the kit to the DNR Service Center at 107 Sutliff Avenue, Rhinelander, WI.

The funding for this testing came from the US EPA.

Legislation signed into law earlier this year provides funding for the PFAS trust fund.

The legislation also creates new programs (e.g., the PFAS Community Grant Program) and expands the existing programs (e.g., Well Compensation Grant Program) to help communities, individuals, and Tribes pay to sample for PFAS and take actions to address PFAS when contamination is found.

If additional publicly funded testing of private wells in Oneida County were to occur, it would likely be through the PFAS Community Grant Program, according to Mark Pauli, DNR Drinking Water and Groundwater Supervisor.

Well owners can submit questions to DNRDGOneidaCountyPFAS@wisconsin.gov or 888-626-0605.

