Oneida County wants to gauge interest in a program to test private wells for PFAS.

The county plans to apply for funding through the DNR’s PFAS Community Grants Sampling Program to do about 125 tests.

They’re working now to see how much interest there is, and to help plan the project and support the grant application.

“We encourage residents who are interested in learning more about PFAS in their drinking water to complete the survey,” said Linda Conlon, Public Health Director. “This information will help us better understand community interest and identify potential sampling locations as we move forward with this effort.”

Residents interested in PFAS testing are encouraged to complete the interest survey at surveymonkey.com

“Protecting our local water resources is important to the health and well-being of our communities. This effort is an opportunity to learn more about our groundwater and help identify areas where additional information or attention may be needed,” said Michele Sadauskas, Oneida County Conservationist.

Completing the survey does not guarantee that your well will be tested.

Residents who are not selected during the first round may be considered for future testing if additional funding becomes available.

PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals,” are manufactured chemicals that can remain in the environment for a long time, and can create health risks.

Testing is the only way to know whether PFAS are present in your well water.

The Oneida County Health Department and Oneida County Land and Water Conservation Department are working together on the survey.