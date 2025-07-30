New details emerge in Lac du Flambeau missing woman case

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department is searching different areas for a missing woman after it received new information about her last whereabouts.

Melissa Beson was last seen on March 17.

It was initially reported that the last sighting of her was walking on Indian Village Road.

Now, police are learning that she accepted a ride by “three local individuals traveling in a van.”

According to police, the group drove around Lac du Flambeau for a time before stopping near Kiboniki Point Lane.

Beson then got out of the van and began walking in a southerly direction on County Highway D.

Police say a man in the van started after Beson to encourage her to return to the van. The man saw a northbound automobile stop next to Beson. Fearing that the car was a law enforcement vehicle the man, who had an open warrant for his arrest, fled into a wooded area adjacent to the roadway.

He remained in the woods for several minutes, until he saw the vehicle leave. Mistakenly believing that the vehicle was a squad and that Beson had been picked up by law enforcement officers, the man made his way back to his friends in the van.

Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Officers were able to ascertain the identity of the operator of the vehicle that had stopped by Beson on County D, on the day she went missing. According to that witness, Beson seemed to be highly agitated during their encounter, and refused a ride. The witness continued on his way, northbound on County D, and Beson continued walking down the roadway.

Based upon this new information, search efforts are now focused on areas lying adjacent to County D, south of the Kiboniki Point Lane.

Many acres have been covered, via foot searches as well as with drones and canines, without success thus far.

Law enforcement is investigating the possibility that Beson may have been picked up by an unknown person as she walked south on County D.

Beson is a Native American female, 5’7”, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos, including on her neck, arms and legs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call tribal police at 715-588-7717 or the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-444.

