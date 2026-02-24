© 2026 WXPR
Plow hit in Lincoln County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 24, 2026 at 6:48 AM CST
Another report comes in of a plow truck being hit while clearing the roads, this time in Lincoln County.

The Department of Transportation warned in early February they’d already recorded 13 plows hit by vehicles.

The most recent crash happened Friday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln County Plow truck was working on Highway 51 in the Town of Skanawan.

While clearing the northbound lanes, the plow was hit from behind by a passenger car driven by a 56-year-old man from Merrill.

Two people in the car had injuries, and the plow driver reported back pain.

Drivers are reminded that state law requires them to stay at least 200 feet back from a working snowplow.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
