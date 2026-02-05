13 plows hit by drivers so far this winter in Wisconsin

So far this winter, vehicles have hit snowplows 13 times across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Wisconsin County Highway Association are asking people to give snowplows plenty of space.

“Road and weather conditions can change quickly during Wisconsin winters and snowplow operators brave winter’s worst to keep our roads safe and passable,” WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman said.

“We all want it to make it safely to our destination, so let’s take it slow on the road and please give space to snowplows.”

They say in many cases, the plows have been struck from behind, highlighting the need for drivers to stay alert.

“Every time a snowplow is hit, it puts operators at risk and takes critical equipment off the road,” WCHA Executive Director Patrick Vander Sanden said. “These crashes are preventable. Drivers need to slow down, stay back and be patient.”

Plows are often moving at slower speeds to apply salt or clear the lane of snow and ice.

Drivers are reminded that state law requires them to stay at least 200 feet back from a working snowplow.