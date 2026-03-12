Contract approved for road project in Minocqua

The Governor has signed a $1.2 million contract for road work to begin in Minocqua later this month.

The work is to improve US 51 between the Lake Minocqua Bridge and Front Street in Minocqua.

Work is to begin March 30th.

Crews will repair deteriorating concrete pavement, reconstruct pedestrian curb ramps and replace pavement markings.

Chippewa Concrete Services is the prime contractor for the project.

At least one lane will be open in each direction while work is underway, and access to businesses and homes will be maintained.

Construction should wrap up by October.

A construction information meeting will be held at the Minocqua Public Library March 23rd at 6:00 p.m.