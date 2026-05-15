Critical fire danger conditions expected across Northern Wisconsin heading into the weekend

Iron and Vilas Counties are forecasted to be under a Red Flag Warning from noon to 9:00 p.m. today, March 15.

Douglas, Bayfield, Washburn, Burnett, Sawyer, Ashland, Rusk, Barron, and Polk counties are also included in the Red Flag Warning which is issued by the Wisconsin DNR and National Weather Service.

This means any spark or fire could quickly spread and become a wildfire.

Catherine Koele is the Wisconsin DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist. She says the risk for fires will remain high until the region receives significant rain and tree’s leaf-out.

“Certainly here in the Northwoods, we are entering a very critical time,” said Koele. “Our vegetation is very, very dry. We're at its lowest point. We're starting to see some historical low moisture levels. That is pushing our fire danger into quite elevated [levels] going into the weekend.”

More than 450 wildfires have burned about 800 acres in Wisconsin so far this year.

People burning debris is the number one cause of wildfires in Wisconsin.

“The number one thing right now is to avoid any burning over the next 24-48 hours,” said Koele. “It's really important to check any burns that have occurred in the last couple of days as well. We tend to see embers kind of hiding in campfire pits or burn piles. With these conditions, we anticipate that burns from previous days could escape and cause a wildfire as well.”

Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. With dry weather conditions across much of the state, fires can spark at any time.

In anticipation of the high fire risk today and Saturday, the DNR has moved resources into the Northern proportion of the state to help with response times.

Koele says if you start or see a wildfire call 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.

