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Highway 8 again open on the western edge of Rhinelander

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 7, 2026 at 7:16 AM CDT
New roundabout at the intersection of Highway 8 and County Highway G
New roundabout at the intersection of Highway 8 and County Highway G

Traffic again flows on Highway 8 on the west side of Rhinelander.

The road had been shut down for construction since April, with traffic being diverted through Rhinelander.

Traffic was allowed back on the road Monday, October 5th.

The $6.2 million dollar project featured the construction of roundabouts at intersections with Highway 17 and County Road G.

Those intersections had previously featured stoplights.

Pavement was also replaced as part of the project, making for a much smoother ride on that section of Highway 8.
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Local News constructionroad constructionhighwaysWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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