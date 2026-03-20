Contract signed for work on Highway 8 near Rhinelander

The Governor has signed a $6.2 million dollar contract for improvements to Highway 8 just outside of Rhinelander.

Work will be done on Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican.

The project will include the creation of roundabouts where there are existing stoplights at the Highway 8 intersections with Highway 17 and with County Highway G.

Crews will also remove existing asphalt and concrete pavement and install new asphalt pavement.

Musson Brothers is the prime contractor.

During construction, US 8 will be closed during construction and detoured onto WIS 17 North, Lincoln Street, South Courtney Street, Pelham Street, Arbutus Street and Kemp Street.

Temporary pavement will be used at the WIS 17 South/WD Boyce Drive and County G intersections to allow access to the detour route from WIS 17 South.

Temporary pavement and temporary signals will be used at the County G intersection to allow through traffic on County G.

Work is expected to begin in April and be finished by November.

A construction information meeting will be held April 2nd at 5 pm at the Rhinelander City Hall.