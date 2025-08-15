Drivers need to do their part to keep workers safe in construction zones

The hi-vis vests may allow construction crews to be easily seen, but they unfortunately do not offer protection from drivers. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and Langlade County officials are urging drivers to be more cautious when traveling through construction zones.

Elcho School District was the site for a conference hosted by WisDOT in partnership with Langlade County and the Wisconsin State Patrol, highly stressing the importance of work zone safety.

"It is critical for everyone to get home safe, slow down, put the phones down and pay attention to the signs," said Brian Braun, Langlade County Highway Commissioner.

According to data collected by WisDOT, over 2,150 crashes occurred in Wisconsin work zones last year, resulting in more than 700 injuries and a total of 10 deaths, two of which were construction workers.

"Having been on the road way, it is very unnerving when you've got cars going by you at 55 mph, if you're on a state highway, and if you are on the interstate, going 65-70 mph," said Scott Lawry, WisDOT Deputy Secretary. "It is very unnerving to have that traffic go by you that quick."

State law prohibits texting while driving on any road, as well as use of a hand-held mobile device in work zones. The Wisconsin State Patrol has labeled speeding and distracted driving as a leading causes of work zone accidents.

"Here in the North Central Region, we have issued almost 9,000 warnings and citations, so far this year," said State Patrol Lt. Bryan Wrycha.

The work zone on US 45 in Elcho is being completed by Musson Brothers Inc. The project began this year in late April, and is expected to be finished at the end of October.

"Do not look at it as, 'I don't like having to going down this road, I'm delayed,' think of it as, 'Hey, it's going to be better when it is done,'" said Mike Sikma, Musson Brothers President.

As important as it is to be alert and cautious while driving on any road, WisDOT and Langlade County officials recommend that drivers check out 511 Wisconsin, which offers regular updates on road work and travel across the state.