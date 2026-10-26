Disaster Recovery Center to help those hit by July storm in Vilas County

In person help will be available for those in Vilas County applying for disaster relief after storms and tornadoes did damage July 27th.

Vilas County Emergency Management says the Disaster Recovery Center will help those who have uninsured losses or emergency needs.

You can get help applying for federal assistance and speak to representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

In addition, you can get updates on your FEMA application and learn about the appeals process.

The DRC will be open at these times and in these locations:

Lincoln Town Hall, 1205 Sundstein Rd., Eagle River, WI



November 9, 10, 11, 20—10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

November 21—9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Land O’ Lakes Town Hall, 4331 CTH B, Land O’ Lakes, WI



November 18, 19—10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home and roof repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral, or dental expenses.

You are not required to go to a Disaster Recovery Center to receive FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is by going online at DisasterAssistance.gov.