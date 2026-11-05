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Grant will help improve emergency communications equipment in Forest County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 5, 2026 at 7:03 AM CST
Forest County Sheriff
Forest County Sheriff's Office
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Forest County Sheriff

Grant funding will take a big bite out of the money needed to upgrade emergency communications in Forest County.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office had applied for a Public Safety Answering Point grant.

The program provides funding for equipment upgrades and advanced training needed for Next Generation 9-1-1.

Grant funding will cover just over $373-thousand dollars in approved projects.

Forest County will need to take care of the remaining 10 percent of the project cost of $41-thousand dollars.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says to current radio consoles coming to the end of their service life this grant will save Forest County approximately $355,500.00, due to not having to pay the full amount of out of Forest County’s budget.

The upgrades will include three new Motorola Dispatch Consoles, translation and transcription software for 911 calls, and three new emergency operations laptops.
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John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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