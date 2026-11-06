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Rhinelander intersections to be repaved

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 6, 2026 at 7:57 AM CST
Pixabay.com

Two busy intersections in Rhinelander will be getting repaved the week of November 9th.

The work is being done due to lane damage while a large amount of traffic was diverted through town for another project.

Highway 8 on the west side of Rhinelander had been closed down for work over the summer.

Traffic from the highway was detoured through Rhinelander while that work was underway.

Now the city says the Department of Transportation will be milling and paving the intersection at Kemp and Arbutus, as well as the intersection at Eisenhower Parkway and Lincoln Street.

Musson Brothers will be the general contractor and will be responsible for traffic control.
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Local News Rhinelanderroadsroad constructionWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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