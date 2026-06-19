Judge's order will keep 19 LDF lakes open to non-tribal walleye and muskie anglers while court case goes ahead

A judge’s decision means 19 lakes on the Lac du Flambeau reservation will stay open to non-tribal anglers while a court case goes forward.

This spring, the tribe had acted to close walleye and muskie fishing on 19 lakes to non-tribal anglers, citing concerns about the fishery.

In May, the state filed a complaint in federal court in the Western District of Wisconsin, and a temporary restraining order was issued ensuring fishing by non-tribal anglers could continue.

The new decision by the court essentially extends the temporary restraining order that had already been in place.

That allows non-tribal fishing to continue as the case moves through the court process.

"This decision is disappointing, but it does not diminish the very real concerns we have about the future of our fisheries," said Tribal President John Johnson Sr. "The Tribe took action because we believe protecting these resources is critical for the generations who will come after us. We remain committed to defending our right and responsibility to steward the lands and waters of Waaswaaganing and will continue fighting for the future of our lakes."

A previous news release from the Wisconsin DNR said the State of Wisconsin remains committed to collaborating with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians on important conservation work to protect the walleye and musky fisheries.

The Lac du Flambeau tribal release said the Tribe remains committed to protecting lakes and natural resources for future generations.

It said the Tribe continues to have serious concerns about declining fish populations and will continue to defend its position in court.