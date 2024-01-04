ATV/ UTV riders warned of potentially dangerous winter conditions

In potentially dangerous winter conditions, it’s important to be careful when operating recreational vehicles like ATVs or UTVs during the extended riding season.

The Wisconsin DNR reminds riders that just because a winter road or trail is legally open doesn’t mean it’s safe to ride.

Frost, ice, and fresh snow can cause slippery conditions that can lead to crashes.

UTVs and ATVs have great traction off roads, but that doesn’t always translate to wintery roadway routes.

Last year, there were 32 fatal ATV or UTV crashes in Wisconsin, with the most recent in Lincoln County on December 31st.

Consumption of alcohol or drugs, excessive speed, driver inexperience, and operator error are the leading causes of deadly crashes.

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.

Wisconsin law requires UTV and ATV operators to complete an ATV safety certification course to operate in Wisconsin.

A list of approved safety education classes is available at on the DNR Safety Education webpage.