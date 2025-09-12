Wisconsin archery deer season opens Saturday

Wisconsin’s archery and crossbow deer seasons open Saturday, September 13th.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources calls it a great opportunity for hunters before deer change their patterns.

Bonus antlerless harvest permits remain available in many counties.

The DNR stresses safety during the season.

Just like when hunting with a firearm, archery and crossbow hunters should always remember these safety tips:



Always practice TAB-K.

Always wear a safety harness in a tree stand.

Use three points of contact when going into or out of the stand.

Use a haul line to bring the unloaded bow or crossbow into the stand.

Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Operate any ATV or UTV soberly and responsibly.

Register A Harvest

As a reminder, all harvested deer must be registered by 5 p.m. the day after recovery using GameReg online, by phone or at a participating registration station.

Hunter Resources

The DNR also reminds hunters of the mobile-friendly resources available on the DNR’s Hunting webpage. In addition to hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hours and other valuable resources, the public can also find a list of the public lands open to hunting using the DNR’s Public Access Lands webpage.