Wisconsin archery deer season opens Saturday
Wisconsin’s archery and crossbow deer seasons open Saturday, September 13th.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources calls it a great opportunity for hunters before deer change their patterns.
Bonus antlerless harvest permits remain available in many counties.
The DNR stresses safety during the season.
Just like when hunting with a firearm, archery and crossbow hunters should always remember these safety tips:
- Always practice TAB-K.
- Always wear a safety harness in a tree stand.
- Use three points of contact when going into or out of the stand.
- Use a haul line to bring the unloaded bow or crossbow into the stand.
- Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
- Operate any ATV or UTV soberly and responsibly.
Register A Harvest
As a reminder, all harvested deer must be registered by 5 p.m. the day after recovery using GameReg online, by phone or at a participating registration station.
Hunter Resources
The DNR also reminds hunters of the mobile-friendly resources available on the DNR’s Hunting webpage. In addition to hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hours and other valuable resources, the public can also find a list of the public lands open to hunting using the DNR’s Public Access Lands webpage.