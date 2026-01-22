© 2026 WXPR
Wisconsin DNR hiring for seasonal staff positions

WXPR | By John Burton,
Wisconsin DNR
Published January 22, 2026 at 6:42 AM CST
Cabin at Kohler-Andrae State Park
Wisconsin DNR
/
Wisconsin DNR Website
Cabin at Kohler-Andrae State Park

People who like to be outside may want to consider a seasonal staff position for the Wisconsin DNR.

They’re hiring staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.

A wide variety of positions are available.

Seasonal staff are responsible for outdoor maintenance, facility maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for property visitors. 

Seasonal work typically starts in the spring to early summer and extends through late summer to fall, with flexibility depending upon the candidate's availability and the property's needs.

To apply, visit Wisc.Jobs and search "Parks."

The Wisconsin State Park System’s parks, forests, trails and recreation areas offer opportunities to explore over 307,000 acres of public land. 
