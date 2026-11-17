As hunters get ready for the nine-day gun deer season opener this Saturday, the Wisconsin DNR is reminding hunters to get their deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The DNR is particularly interested in samples from Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln, Langlade, and parts of Forest County. You can view the map of priority areas here.

A few deer in these areas have tested positive for CWD in the last couple of years.

It is not recommended to eat a deer that tests positive for CWD.

“If you do have a deer that tests positive, just a reminder that we do replace the authorizations. A couple of years ago, a change was that if the deer that tests positive is an antlerless harvest, the replacement authorization will be either sex authorization that is good for the same unit and land type that the positive was harvested in,” said Erin Larson, the DNR Deer Herd Health Specialist.

Hunters are also encouraged to properly dispose of carcasses to help prevent the spread of disease.

The DNR has a map of CWD sampling sites and carcass disposal sites on its website.

“There are changes every year with sampling and disposal options, so we definitely encourage hunters to go to that map before they head out this fall and make sure that a location that they visited in the past is still available this year,” said Larson.

The DNR is not doing any PFAS monitoring in deer this year.

Last fall, the DNR issued a consumption advisory for deer harvested within five miles of Stella town hall in Oneida County.

No more than one meal per month of venison should be eaten from deer harvested in this area. No one should eat the liver from them either.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been linked to adverse health effects like higher risk of some cancers and lower immune response certain vaccines.