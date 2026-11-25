It was a rough opening weekend for deer hunters in Wisconsin.

Deer registration is down nearly 12% from the same time last year and nearly 13% below the 5-year average.

Wisconsin DNR Deer Program Specialist Steven Burns says while overall numbers were lower, some areas of the state saw higher harvest totals this year.

“Some deer management units across the state were able to outpace 2025 opening weekend numbers, including most northern forest units,” said Burns. “Many successful hunters made a run on ice. There were actually a few reports of gas stations and retailers that had sold out by Saturday afternoon. While some deer processors, especially in southeast Wisconsin, reported very slow business, a couple in the Northeast hit daily capacities on both Saturday and Sunday.”

There was one firearm incident in Manitowoc County.

A member of a hunting party was shot during a deer drive. He was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

There were three hunter deaths over the weekend, though they were not caused by firearms.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports two of them appear to have suffered a fall.

DNR Recreation Safety Warden Lt. Renee Thok says the DNR is not in charge of the investigation in those cases.

She encourages hunters to take tree stand safety seriously.

“Making sure that we're inspecting the tree stands, including all of the straps and buckles prior to each use,” said Thok. “Always wear your full body harness, also known as the fall arrest system, and make sure to connect your tether line and keep your tether line short. So that tether line is designed to keep you in your seat and not to catch you should you happen to fall.”

Hunters are also encouraged to use a lifeline when climbing up and down.

The 9-day gun deer season goes through Sunday.

