Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels makes campaign stop in Rhinelander

Lead in by a few high school bandmembers from his alma mater, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels received a warm welcome to Rhinelander Tuesday to a crowd of a couple dozen supporters.

Michels spoke to the crowd about his decision to run, saying he was tired of the direction this country is headed.

Recalling former President Trumps “drain the swamp” phrase, Michels promised to flip Madison upside down if he was elected.

“I’m tired of politics as usual, let’s get this done. That’s exactly what we’re going to do. We’re going to fire Tony Evers to get a proper Governor for the state of Wisconsin,” said Michels.

Several of his campaign promises fired up the crowd including his pro-life views, support of gun ownership, and upholding election integrity.

Michels said he’d sign voting-related measures Republican lawmakers tried to pass after the 2020 election, but Evers vetoed.

He especially wants to crack down on people who are categorized as indefinitely confined voters. These are

“I want people to vote, but if you don’t have COVID anymore and you had it two years ago, do like you’re supposed to do, show your ID and go vote,” said Michels.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR Michels shakes hands with supporters at a campaign stop in Rhinelander.

After speaking with the crowd, WXPR ask Michels his stance on school funding, broadband, and more about his views on abortion.

Michels says he supports abortion only if the mother’s life is at risk. He’s in favor of expanding broadband.

He also wants to rework the entire tax code which he believes would help with school funding issues.

“The problem we have is that most legislators that go to Madison, that go to the capitol, their number one job is to get reelected. I am not looking to have a career in politics, I’m 59 years old. I want to serve the people of Wisconsin. I want to do what’s right. I think revamping the entire tax code that is fairer for all parts of the state, for all people in the state is something we can accomplish,” said Michels.

Michels’ top challengers in the Republican Primary for Governor are Rebecca Kleefisch and Timothy Ramthum.

The primary election is August 9th.

The winner will face Governor Tony Evers in November.