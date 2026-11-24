Wisconsin's midterm results are spurring talk about whether years of grassroots organizing helped shape the political landscape that led to the “blue wave.”

Community groups said building relationships around local issues can engage people who may not identify with a political party but want change. The group Grassroots Organizing Western Wisconsin spoke with nearly 3,000 people before the election.

Bill Hogseth, co-director and lead organizer of the group, said the nonpartisan group had long organized around local concerns, including housing. Residents expressed worry about the federal megabill affecting services, including in districts represented by Republicans Derrick Van Orden and Tom Tiffany, who both voted for the bill.

“We weren't even talking about the election, and we weren't even talking about who to vote for. We were really talking about that piece of legislation specifically and the impact it would have on everyday people in these communities who rely on those services,” Hogseth explained.

A new Rural Progress poll found rural voters are increasingly concerned about corruption, corporate influence and the rising cost of living, with about three-quarters worried about prescription drug expenses. The findings echo concerns Hogseth's group heard from residents, especially on healthcare following recent hospital and clinic closures.

Despite the midterms outcome, he suggested they will keep pressing for accountability on improving everyday life. Hogseth believes the election demonstrated how frustration with corporate influence has crossed party lines. He questioned whether talk of a Democratic “blue wave” gives enough credit to years of local organizing, which helped build political engagement around driving issues.

“In the work that we did, I think it made a big difference in this election because we saw people who hadn't voted in a long time or independents moving in one direction or another direction,” Hogseth observed.

With Democrats now holding majorities in both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature, Hogseth sees an opportunity for lawmakers to respond to the growing concerns. His group's priorities include a BadgerCare public option to expand affordable healthcare, repealing the state's sales-tax exemption for data centers and regulating factory farms.

Measuring the broader political impact of grassroots organizing remains a challenge, he acknowledged.

“Being able to quantify it, find the data that tells the story about all these regular people showing up as leaders, the impact that they can have on, like, the national political landscape,” Hogseth underscored.