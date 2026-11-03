Wisconsin voting advocates: Turnout is the answer to election doubts

As some Wisconsinites head to the polls today, Nov. 3, voting rights advocates are making a last-minute push to ensure concerns about federal election interference do not keep others from casting their ballots.

Amid heightened federal involvement and legal challenges in election monitoring at polling places, groups like the League of Women Voters are reassuring residents their votes matter and longstanding safeguards are in place to ensure ballots are counted as intended.

Jeanette Senecal, chief of civic learning and impact for the league, noted federal election observers are not new and their presence does not necessarily mean something will go wrong.

"The narratives that are being created are casting doubt on things, and we want people to know that the solution to the doubt is overwhelming turnout," Senecal emphasized.

Senecal stressed people should make a plan to vote today if they have not yet and avoid peak hours when lines are longest. Voters can find their polling location, check registration and find other Election Day information at MyVote.WI.gov.

The Justice Department has sent observers to polling places for decades to monitor compliance with voting rights laws. But this year, they’re calling for unprecedented deployment with employees from several federal law enforcement agencies but notably, they said there will not be any FBI or ICE agents. Wisconsin election officials have issued guidance to local clerks on what to do if they show up at polling places.

Senecal added the league will also have observers at polling sites. She expects most people will not encounter issues.

"The vast majority of voters are going to vote this cycle just like they have every other cycle. But if any voter sees a problem or experiences a problem themselves, they can call the Election Protection Hotline, which is 1-866-OUR-VOTE," Senecal noted.

Wisconsin polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must show an acceptable photo ID, and eligible residents can still register today at their polling place with proof of residence. Senecal pointed out if you happen to be at your polling site when it is closing, do not leave until you’re able to cast your ballot.

"If you do go at the close and it's past hours, if you are in line when your polling place closes, you are entitled to vote," Senecal underscored.