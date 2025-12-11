Wisconsin capitol holiday display named as one of the best in the country

The holiday display at the state capitol in Madison gets high marks.

U.S.A. Today placed Wisconsin’s Capitol Holiday Tree at number seven on its top ten list for holiday light displays across the country.

They say for decades, a 35-foot local balsam fir tree has transformed the Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda into a beacon of warmth and community spirit.

“We’re really jazzed to see Wisconsin’s Capitol Holiday Tree receive well-deserved national recognition, especially as this year’s ‘Learning Tree’ theme celebrates our dedicated education professionals, bus drivers, school nurses, food service staff, and so many others who are committed to doing what’s best for our kids every day,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

“There’s no question that part of what makes Wisconsin’s Capitol Holiday Tree so special is that the tree is decorated with handmade, one-of-a-kind ornaments sent in from Wisconsin’s kids every year.

The tree features thousands of ornaments handmade by school kids from all around the state and more than 2,000 energy-saving LED lights.

This year’s tree came from Oconto County.

For the two years before that, the tree was harvested in the Rhinelander area.

The Wisconsin Departments of Administration (DOA) and Tourism both celebrated the Capitol Holiday Tree’s recognition and encouraged Wisconsinites and anyone visiting Wisconsin during the holiday season to go see the Capitol Holiday Tree display at the Wisconsin State Capitol building.

“The Capitol Holiday Tree is one of our most beloved traditions. We’re so proud to have it recognized on a national stage, and I commend the dedicated work by our facilities staff that bring the holiday tree to life each year for everyone to enjoy,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

“Wisconsin’s iconic State Capitol is a top attraction for visitors year-round, and the Capitol Holiday Tree provides an extra special opportunity for visitors and residents to create memories with loved ones,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers.

“This recognition is another reason to put Wisconsin, and our beautiful Wisconsin Capitol, on the list of must-visit places to experience the magic of the holiday season.”