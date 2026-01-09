Retro and blackout plates now available for Wisconsin drivers

Wisconsin drivers can now get a classic look for their license plates.

A retro butter yellow design is now available.

You can also select a blackout plate, which is all black with while letters.

“I’m really jazzed folks will start seeing these new plates out on our roads that really showcase our proud Wisconsin heritage and style while also helping us continue our work fixing the darn roads across our state—it’s a win-win for Wisconsin,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

“These new plates give Wisconsinites more options for a contemporary license plate look or a nostalgic reference to Wisconsin’s past and will generate millions to provide ongoing revenue to help stabilize our state’s transportation fund.”

The impact is expected to be more than $25-million in the first three years.

Both plates come with a one-time $15 issuance fee, plus a $25 annual registration fee.

These plates are available online, in most DMVs, at participating dealers, and third parties who already stock Wisconsin plates.

The plates join dozens of others available to order online through DMV’s new web app wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.