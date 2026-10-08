Wisconsin's childcare woes raise election stakes

Affordability is top of mind for Wisconsin voters as they head to the polls next month, especially when it comes to childcare costs.

A new poll by The 19th and YouGov found more than 50% of Americans think the federal government should spend more on childcare, including 60% of Gen Z voters, some of whom do not yet have kids.

Christy Felling, managing director of communications and marketing for The First Five Years Fund, said it is because the issue extends well beyond parents, with childcare disruptions costing U.S. businesses $70 billion each year.

"It sets off a chain reaction. Parents have to cut hours or leave entirely, and it puts pressure on their coworkers. Companies see a drop in productivity, increased costs for recruitment and retention," Felling outlined. "That affects whole communities and really has an impact on young children."

Childcare has been a key issue in the closely divided race for Wisconsin governor as the state tries to confront rising costs, staffing shortages and childcare deserts. Both gubernatorial candidates David Crowley and Tom Tiffany agree Wisconsin’s childcare system needs more support, but each has different ideas about how to address the issue. Crowley wants a universal childcare system, including paid family leave. Tiffany wants to streamline regulations for providers to address service deserts and rising costs.

Felling noted since childcare is an issue with broad impact, solutions must remain flexible in order to address the diversity of needs.

"Childcare is one of the few issues we have in this country where everything is polarized that truly does have bipartisan support," Felling observed.

At the federal level, a bipartisan act to expand tax deductions for early childhood educator expenses was recently signed into law but broader legislation to strengthen federal childcare funding and supply remains stalled as lawmakers head toward the midterms.

For Wisconsin communities, advocates said the challenge is not only helping parents afford care, it is making sure care exists, providers can stay open and businesses have a stable workforce.