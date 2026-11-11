State Capitol Christmas tree to be harvested in northern Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s state Christmas tree will be harvested in northern Wisconsin.

The tree will be cut Friday morning in Gillett in Oconto County.

It’s being donated by longtime Christmas tree growers Dave and Mary Vander Velden.

“Mary and I have always considered it an honor to provide Christmas trees for the State Capitol,” said Dave Vander Velden. “We're proud to donate this year's tree to the people of Wisconsin, and we hope it brings a little extra joy to everyone who visits the Capitol this holiday season.”

Members of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association will harvest the tree.

It will then be prepared for the long trip to Madison, to be displayed in the Capitol Rotunda throughout the Holiday season.

Governor Tony Evers has named “The Year of the Neighbor” as the theme of the 2026 Wisconsin State Capitol Holiday Tree.

Students and families statewide are invited to create handmade ornaments celebrating the neighbors who make a difference in their lives and what being a good neighbor means to them.