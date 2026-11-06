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Grand Theater in Wausau reopens after renovations

WXPR | By Mike Leischner WSAU
Published November 6, 2026 at 8:41 AM CST
Grand Theater while renovations were underway
Grand Theater
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Grand Theater while renovations were underway

The new-look Grand Theater opens Saturday.

Six months of construction are in the books, and the venue is ready to welcome Wayne Newton to the stage. Second Century Campaign Marketing Manager Sadie Fisher says patrons will notice a mix of new and old looks. “It will feel like the Grand you know and love, but it also looks so much brighter and fresher. The theater itself has so many colors.”

Everyone is encouraged to arrive early and take in the reworked Great Hall Lobby, Greenheck Lounge, and South Lobby areas. Fisher says the first few shows will serve as a live test for staff as they figure out how foot traffic flows. “Our bar setup is a little different, so I’m sure our bartenders will have to learn how to do different things. We will see where people gather more now than maybe they used to. “There will be a lot of learning curves and learning on the job,” added Fisher. “We are really hitting the ground running; our second show is Monday, so there is only a little wiggle room.”

Newton’s show is followed by two nights of Clue The Musical next Monday and Tuesday. The venue will also host a variety of comedy shows and concerts before the end of the year.

Saturday’s show begins at 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 6:00 PM. Limited tickets are available on the Grand’s website and at the temporary ticket office located on N 6th Street. Ticket sales will return to the theater’s Aspirus Health Ticket Office later this month.

The theater opened in 1927 and has been shut down since May while contractors completed a $17-million renovation
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Community grand theaterWausau
Mike Leischner WSAU
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