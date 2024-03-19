Spring Election 2024 Voter Guide

The Spring Election is on April 2nd. Voters will decide on two potential state constitution amendments, a handful of school board races and district referendums, and local county, city, and town board races.

This guide is to help voters find out what’s on their ballot, how to register, and where to vote. It will be updated with links as WXPR continues to bring you reports on the issues and candidates.

You can view what’s on your ballot by visiting My Vote Wisconsin.

How can I vote?

You can vote at the polls on April 2nd from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can find your polling place here.

In-person absentee voting starts March 19th and the latest will continue until March 31st. Office hours vary by municipality. You should contact your local clerk to see when you can vote in-person absentee.

March 28th is the last day you can request an absentee ballot for regular or permanent overseas voters. The deadline is March 29th if you are indefinitely confined or military.

Absent ballots need to be returned by mail or in person to your municipal clerk by 8:00 p.m. on April 2nd.

You do need to bring a valid form of ID with you to vote.

Can I still register?

You can register to vote up to and on election day in Wisconsin.

Check your current voter registration on the MyVoteWI website. If you’re not registered, it will direct you to your options and what you’ll need.

You can register at your municipal clerk’s office during business hours until 5:00 p.m. on March 29th. You can also register at your polling place on election day.

Election day is April 2, 2024.

What’s on the ballot statewide?

There are two referendum questions on the statewide ballot. If approved, they wouldmake changes to the state constitution regarding elections.

QUESTION 1: "Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?"

QUESTION 2: "Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?"



What else is on my ballot?

Voters in Oneida County will be selecting a new Oneida County Circuit Court Judge for Branch II.

Judge Michael Bloom is not seeking reelection. Oneida County Corporation Counsel Michael Fugle and Oneida County Assistant District Attorney Mary Sowinski are both running for the position.

County board seats are up for re-election. There are also a handful of town and city governments with board/council seats on the ballot. Many school districts also have school board candidates on the ballot.

Several local school districts are asking voters to fund schools through referendums:

The School District of Prenticeis asking voters to approve a $1,800,000 referendum for operational expenses.

Merrill Area Public Schools is asking voters for a $16 million referendum to rework and make the best use of facilities.

North Lakeland School Districthas two referendum questions on the ballot. One is an operational referendum to maintain current programming and staffing. The other is a capital referendum to improve facilities.

The Rib Lake School District also has a facilities improvement referendum.

The School District of Rhinelander is asking voters to approve a referendum to improve and expand its tech ed facilities.

The Town of Minocqua and Forest County each have referendums asking voters to raise the levy to cover local government expenses.

How can I learn more about the issues and candidates?

WXPR will be continuing to interview candidates and dive into referendums on the ballots. This page will be updated with links as those stories are published.

The non-partisan League of Women Voters provides a voter guide to learn more about ballot measures and candidates. You can input your address at Vote 411.org to learn more about what’s on your ballot.

