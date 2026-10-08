In 7th District debate, Clark calls for working Congress, Alfonso stands for MAGA

During an hourlong TV debate Wednesday night, the candidates for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District sparred over their platforms and the future of the Northwoods under their leadership.

The debate, which was potentially the only one the candidates will have, happened in Minnesota. It was hosted by WDIO-TV, a station in Duluth, just across the bay from Superior.

The wide-ranging debate covered everything from school bathroom policies to wars in the Middle East to President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Both candidates repeatedly demanded answers on the other’s platforms.

“This election comes down to a very simple decision: common sense versus crazy,” Republican candidate Michael Alfonso said during the debate.

Alfonso positioned himself as standing for MAGA policies, saying he was against big government, against boys in girls bathrooms and for affordable homes.

Throughout the debate, Democratic candidate Fred Clark called for more bipartisan work to help everyday people, endorsed stepping away from political name-calling and vowed to hold everyone in power accountable.

“This election represents a very clear choice, and this conversation tonight I think makes that choice even more clear,” Clark said in his closing statements.

Both candidates are hoping to take the spot left open by U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, after he announced he would seek the governor’s office.

Polar opposites

If Alfonso is elected in November, the 26-year-old would be the youngest member of Congress.

If Clark wins the seat, the 67-year-old would be the first Democrat to carry the district in 15 years.

Both candidates said they’re putting the miles in, driving the sprawling 7th District to meet with businesses, voters, mayors and holding events. The district covers some 18,000 square miles and all or parts of 26 counties.

It was a Democratic stronghold for decades, but, in 2011, Alfonso’s father-in-law Sean Duffy won the seat and held it until 2019. Duffy currently serves as Trump’s U.S. transportation secretary.

The effects of the Trump administration’s actions on northern Wisconsin were central to the debate. The two candidates went back and forth several times with barbs about their policies and stances.

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When talking rural schools and possible closures, Alfonso said he was in favor of cutting the U.S. Department of Education to allow school districts to make their own decisions.

He asked Clark to weigh in on a top issue for Republicans, whether to allow students to use bathrooms based on their gender identity rather than their sex assigned at birth.

“Do you support boys and girls bathrooms?” Alfonso asked Clark.

“If we want to talk about not having a federal government that’s overreaching,” Clark said, “I don’t think the federal government needs to be in the business of deciding who uses what bathrooms.”

Instead, Clark said he trusted teachers and school districts to know what to do.

Alfonso claimed Clark was a radical who wanted bigger government that would hurt people. Clark focused his attacks on Alfonso’s family connections and donations to his campaign.

It’s not the first time Alfonso has received criticism for connections to the White House, and lack of public events in Wisconsin. He’s been dogged by questions about the influence of donors to his campaign, many large corporations in the transportation sector.

“People want to support my campaign because everywhere I go, I have good ideas,” Alfonso said. “I’m telling the people of the 7th that we need to get the federal government out of the way of business.”

Clark stated that he had not received any money from the national Democratic Party.

Sharp contrasts on the economy

When speaking about the global economy, Alfonso said he wanted to make American business stand alone and powerful.

“Every time we see the government intervene, it messes it up and it goes to its far extremes with communism,” Alfonso said. “You see it fail every time. It either can’t meet production or it over-meets it.”

Clark said he wanted policies that benefitted small business, with support from federal programs — and to end tariffs causing chaos for farmers, businesses and others.

“What’s unfortunate is that this administration has put a stick in the eye of some of our very best trading partners around the world,” he said.

On farming, Alfonso wanted to get the government out of the way and sell local goods to local stores. Clark wanted strong congressional guidance on limiting big agriculture companies.

On environmental protections, both touted the importance of the natural gas and oil pipe systems. Clark and Alfonso agreed that the Northwoods needed to protect trees and lands while also supporting natural gas.

But, they disagreed about the spill involving Line 5, the oil and gas pipeline in northern Wisconsin.

Alfonso accused Clark of standing against the line. Clark disputed that, but said he wanted those responsible for the spill held accountable before the project continued.

“Michael can put words in my mouth as much as he wants, but I have not called for shutting down Line 5,” Clark said.

Both candidates said both parties have handled Middle Eastern wars and issues poorly historically.

“We don’t need to be the world’s policeman anymore when we’re $40 trillion in debt,” Alfonso said. “We need to make sure that we are fighting for American citizens here at home.”

That said, Alfonso voiced support for American intervention to prevent a nuclear threat in an area he said had been at war “since before Jesus Christ himself.”

Clark countered, saying when the current war in Iran started, the nuclear threat was already gone.

“It was started without a plan, and for which this administration eight months later has no plan to get out,” Clark said. “So it turns out that global affairs make a difference here at home.”

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