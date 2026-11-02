Wisconsin's 50+ vote could swing tight races

Older voters could play a decisive role in Wisconsin’s midterm election and a recent survey offers a glimpse into what is motivating them as they head to the polls Nov. 3.

AARP Wisconsin surveyed voters in the state’s most competitive congressional districts.

Erin Fabrizius, associate state director of advocacy for AARP Wisconsin, said while top issues like rising living costs, Social Security and Medicare and taxes are driving older residents to cast their ballots, a significant number of them did not seem set on who they planned to vote for.

"About 21% of voters 50 plus are, at the time of the poll, persuadable, meaning that they were not firmly committed to either party," Fabrizius reported.

However, 85% of those surveyed said they are more likely to support a candidate who would protect Social Security from cuts. The findings come as candidates in Wisconsin’s competitive congressional races offer differing approaches to retirement security.

In the 3rd District, Democratic candidate Rebecca Cooke has proposed repealing taxes on Social Security benefits and expanding Medicare coverage, while Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., voted for President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending law, which provides temporary tax breaks for seniors but could make it harder for those who are lower-income to access Medicare cost assistance.

Fabrizius noted financial pressures on Wisconsinites also extend to family caregivers, with half of older voters surveyed reporting they are or have taken on that role. Fabrizius stressed how much their unpaid work can take a toll on household budgets.

"As we know, family caregivers are holding up our broken long-term care system. In Wisconsin alone, our 1 million family caregivers are doing about $11 billion in unpaid caregiving every year," Fabrizius pointed out.

Nearly 80% of older adults polled said they would be more likely to support a candidate offering tax credits to help unpaid family caregivers.

As the affordability crisis impacts residents of all ages, Fabrizius emphasized lawmakers from both parties have opportunities to address the concerns with bipartisan solutions.

"I think we are starting to see candidates on both sides of the aisle really talk about all of these issues and I think that's just a testament to the fact that it really is cutting across our state, impacting so many people," Fabrizius observed.